Beautiful newer home on 5.52 acres. Located only 25 minutes to Ellsworth AFB, 15 minutes to downtown Rapid City and 15 minutes to the airport. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Nice Views of the Surrounding area. The kitchen features hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous wood flooring through out. Open living room area with sliders out to the open deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining any many get togethers. A great spot to sit and soak up the sun or enjoy that morning coffee. Main level also features 2 bedrooms including a master bedroom w/ walk in a closet and master bath. When you head down to the lower level you will find a wonderful wood stove in the corner for all of those chilly nights along with a family room, bedroom and office. Plenty of room for the family.