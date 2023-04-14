Welcome to your new home! This stunning, newly built property boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms, perfect for comfortable family living. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open concept floor plan that seamlessly blends the living room, dining area, and kitchen together, creating an ideal space for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. With easy access to local amenities and located in a desirable neighborhood, this newly built home offers the perfect blend of modern and comfort. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this gorgeous property your new home! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409