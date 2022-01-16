3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $430,000

Looking for a home with pine trees, but want to be right in town! Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage is it! Located near the hospital, located in a cul-de-sac, this home is a must see. Primary bedroom has an attached bathroom and 11x8 walk in closet. Yard is newly fenced yard, vaulted ceilings in the living areas, large storage area, and a brick fireplace complete this property. Listed by, Markie Zacharias, VIP Properties, 605-695-4390