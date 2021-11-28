 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $445,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $445,000

This beautiful property is conveniently located minutes outside of town. Renovation is currently in progress and will be completed prior to closing. Includes 16'x14' Guest House and storage shed. Siding is T&G D log siding. House includes new kitchen appliances and new high efficiency water heater. Enjoy a beautiful day sitting on the large 57'x15' front deck. This property has very large driveway and so much room for parking. Will have a new metal roof before closing.For more information, contact the Listing Agent, Matt Newton with Keller Williams Realty-Black Hills (605) 545-4248

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plane crash victims names released

Plane crash victims names released

The autopsies of the three victims in Sunday's plane crash outside Chadron have been completed and the identities of the victims has been offi…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already li…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Your Two Cents for Nov. 24

Releasing oil will do no good when the local oil barons have a monopoly. I was just on a road trip and found many places where gas was under $…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Your Two Cents for Nov. 27

Thank you Mike Rounds for sharing so eloquently what it's like to lose a spouse of many years to death or divorce. All those who have been thr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News