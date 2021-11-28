3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $445,000

This beautiful property is conveniently located minutes outside of town. Renovation is currently in progress and will be completed prior to closing. Includes 16'x14' Guest House and storage shed. Siding is T&G D log siding. House includes new kitchen appliances and new high efficiency water heater. Enjoy a beautiful day sitting on the large 57'x15' front deck. This property has very large driveway and so much room for parking. Will have a new metal roof before closing.For more information, contact the Listing Agent, Matt Newton with Keller Williams Realty-Black Hills (605) 545-4248