Beautiful new construction from Wood Builders located at Highpointe Ranch in SW Rapid City! This home is move in ready and has had incredible attention to detail throughout. Spacious master suite, dual vanity and tiled shower. Open living room w a tiled heatilator fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w granite countertops, custom cabinets and soft close doors. Huge oversized 3 car garage with zero entry offers lots of storage and space for your vehicles. Low maintenance exterior featuring smart siding, rollex soffit and trim. Front yard is landscaped w underground sprinklers and is ready for you to move in! Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $448,000
