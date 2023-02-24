Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553. Stop what you are doing and check this one out. This home, built in 2020, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a two-stall garage. On the main level you find the living room and kitchen/dining room area with a walk-out to the back deck. Also featured on the main level is the primary bedroom, primary bathroom with large walk-in closet, the 2nd bedroom, the 2nd bathroom, and the laundry room off the garage. In the walk-out basement you will find a huge family room, the 3rd bedroom, the 3rd bathroom, the utility room, and a large storage room that could be finished as a 4th bedroom. Additional features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, large pantry off the dining room area, in-ground sprinkler system, 6 trees and a landscaped yard along with a deck off the front of the house and a patio off the walk out basement!