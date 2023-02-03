Newly constructed ranch style home on a huge lot located in the Copperfield Vistas subdivision over 2,600 sq ft total with a three stall garage. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with island, granite countertops and beautiful finished hardwood cabinetry. Living room features a gas fireplace with beautiful views. A spacious patio awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is plenty of room to grow in the unfinished basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.