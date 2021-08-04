Welcome to luxury townhouse living! This beautiful 3bd/2ba zero entry town home features granite countertops, Legend premium cabinetry with undercabinet lighting, Heatilator gas fireplace, tiled shower and LVP flooring! This house features quality one level living with huge oversized 3 car garage. The back of the home features a great outdoor covered patio space with trex decking and powdercoated railing. The exterior features low maintenance features with 30 year no fade hardboard siding, metal rollex soffits and architectural shingles. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $457,000
