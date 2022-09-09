Another beautiful home from Wood Builders Inc. You will appreciate the quality construction of this home throughout! Beautiful main floor open concept living with remarkable kitchen finishes including tiled backsplash and center island. Master suite features walk in closet, double vanity, linen closet and tiled shower. Plenty of room in the basement for two additional bedrooms, family room and another bath. Attached two car garage, main floor laundry and large deck for entertaining! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $469,900
