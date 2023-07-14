Listed by Lori Barnett, Engel & Vlkers Black Hills 605-786-5817. New construction home on the north west side of Rapid City! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two car garage is conveniently located near West Middle School, Stevens, and Camp Rapid. An open floor plan with kitchen island, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Covered porch between the home and garage allows for additional entertaining space. The upper level has a primary bedroom with a private deck, two additional bedrooms, and bathroom. Tentatively planned for completion in October.