Newly constructed ranch style home on a huge lot located in the Copperfield Vistas subdivision over 2,900 sq ft total. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, island, granite countertops and beautiful finished hardwood cabinetry. Living room features a gas fireplace with beautiful views. A spacious deck awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a main floor laundry. There is plenty of room to grow in the unfinished basement. Call your agent or the LA for more information! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $473,500
