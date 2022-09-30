 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $479,900

Newly constructed ranch style home on a huge lot located in the Copperfield Vistas subdivision over 2,900 sq ft total. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, island, granite countertops and beautiful finished hardwood cabinetry. Living room features a gas fireplace with beautiful views. A spacious deck awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a main floor laundry. There is plenty of room to grow in the unfinished basement. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.

