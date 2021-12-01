This 3 bed 2 bath mobile home was built in 1996. The spacious kitchen offers ample counter space and storage. The master bedroom features on en-suite with a garden tub. Nice laundry room off the kitchen. Mobile Home only for sale, no land as it's on a rented lot. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Realty and Co-listed by Beth Staeckeler, Keller Williams Realty, 631-902-6095.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $49,500
-
- Updated
