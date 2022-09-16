 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $495,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $495,000

Beautiful newer home on 5.52 acres .Located 25 minutes to Ellsworth AFB, 15 minutes to downtown Rapid City and 15 minutes to the airport. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Nice Views of the Surrounding area. The kitchen features hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous wood flooring through out. Open living room area with sliders out to the beautiful deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining. Sit and soak up the sun or enjoy that morning coffee. Mail level also features 2 bedrooms including a master bedroom w/ walk in closet, bath and second bedroom as well. Head to the lower level you will find a wonderful wood stove in the corner for all of those chilly nights.. You will find a family room, bedroom and office. Step outside the sliding glass doors to the patio where the hot tub sits.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News