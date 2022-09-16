Beautiful newer home on 5.52 acres .Located 25 minutes to Ellsworth AFB, 15 minutes to downtown Rapid City and 15 minutes to the airport. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Nice Views of the Surrounding area. The kitchen features hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous wood flooring through out. Open living room area with sliders out to the beautiful deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining. Sit and soak up the sun or enjoy that morning coffee. Mail level also features 2 bedrooms including a master bedroom w/ walk in closet, bath and second bedroom as well. Head to the lower level you will find a wonderful wood stove in the corner for all of those chilly nights.. You will find a family room, bedroom and office. Step outside the sliding glass doors to the patio where the hot tub sits.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $495,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.
State and local law enforcement are investigating after suspected human remains were found during a Sunday morning structure fire in Butte County.
A South Dakota judge has awarded class certification to all owners of homes rendered worthless by unstable underground mines operated by the s…
Pennington County Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a no-bond bench warrant Thursday for a 22-year-old man suspected of aiding and abetting in a robb…
A man accused of beating a sleeping father of three to death will not face the death penalty, a defense lawyer said in court Tuesday.
Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her ac…
Content by Liv Hospitality. The Black Hills offer adventure, history and a plethora of outdoor activities that are sure to impress.
Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…
One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.