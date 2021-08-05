Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Never before offered for sale, this ranch style home with a walkout basement features quality design, sound mechanics and breathtaking canyon views, all on a beautiful 1.21 acres! *3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms *The living room is the center of this home, with a gas fireplace, access to either side of the home, and large windows with breathtaking views of the canyon behind *Spacious kitchen with an appliance suite, hickory cabinetry with crown molding and a garden window overlookingthe side yard *Formal dining area for meals *Main level laundry area *Main level master suite with a comfortable bedroom with a privatebalcony, 2 walk-in closets and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with walk in shower and jet tub *2 additional bedrooms and 1 bathroom on this level *Walkout lower level is partially finished, with framing and egress windows for a family room, added bedrooms, extra plumbing hookups and a finished bathroom with custom tile walk in shower *Outside has an attached, fully finished, 3-car garage with access to main and lower levels *Beautiful landscaping throughout property,maintained by a sprinkler system *Enjoy the sights and sounds of the canyon from the wrap around back deck or on the ground level paver seating area *Foot activated dust pan under kitchen sink for easy house cleaning, plus vacuum in garage *Bonus gas line in basement-bring your ideas for interior use! *Passive radon system already in place. Centrally located with ample space to customize as you wish; your new home awaits- call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $510,000
