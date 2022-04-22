3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $510,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Custom built Legacy Construction home on a beautiful 3.45 pine tree covered acres in the private Loveland Canyon subdivision! *3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,800sqft await you! *Enjoy the open main living area with a comfortable living room that flows directly to the kitchen and dining areas *Plenty of windows throughout give fantastic natural light, and the soaring 16' vaulted ceilings lend to the airy feel of this space *Relax by the woodburning fireplace with a floor to ceiling stacked stone surround *Well appointed kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, beautiful quartz countertops, a gas cooktop a breakfast bar for added seating and a butler's pantry for plenty of storage *Main level master suite with 2 closets and an ensuite bathroom *Walkout lower level offers a large family room, 2 bedrooms (1ntc for window), 1 full bathroom and a separate laundry room with pocket door *Slider door access to the covered ground level concrete patio