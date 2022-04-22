Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Custom built Legacy Construction home on a beautiful 3.45 pine tree covered acres in the private Loveland Canyon subdivision! *3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,800sqft await you! *Enjoy the open main living area with a comfortable living room that flows directly to the kitchen and dining areas *Plenty of windows throughout give fantastic natural light, and the soaring 16' vaulted ceilings lend to the airy feel of this space *Relax by the woodburning fireplace with a floor to ceiling stacked stone surround *Well appointed kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, beautiful quartz countertops, a gas cooktop a breakfast bar for added seating and a butler's pantry for plenty of storage *Main level master suite with 2 closets and an ensuite bathroom *Walkout lower level offers a large family room, 2 bedrooms (1ntc for window), 1 full bathroom and a separate laundry room with pocket door *Slider door access to the covered ground level concrete patio
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $510,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five defendants have accepted plea deals in the death of Louis Sandoval, 16, who was found dead on Dec. 2, 2020, at his grandmother’s house in…
A new wine, beer and tapas bar is coming to Rapid City. BIN 605 Beer Wine & Tapas will celebrate its grand opening on Friday.
"They’re siblings, so they fight and complain about whose week it is for dishes, Gregg McNabb said. "But at the end of the day they are each other's biggest support system.”
Police responded to four reports of vehicle burglaries Thursday morning and anticipate more to follow.
A robust spring storm system is expected to bring a mixture of severe thunderstorms, large amounts of snow and blizzard conditions across much…
Spearfish track and field standout Jaden Guthmiller broke a meet record that stood for 21 years Tuesday morning at Sioux Park in the Track-O-Rama.
Five South Valley neighborhood residents spoke against 28 additional mobile homes and an office in the Kennedy Manufactured Home Community dur…
UPDATE: The Rapid City Police Department reports 12-year-old Natalia Clifford, 12-year-old Lizzie Poorman, 11-year-old Lei’lynn Schierbeck and…
UPDATE: The Rapid City Police Department reports 12-year-old Natalia Clifford, 12-year-old Lizzie Poorman, 11-year-old Lei’lynn Schierbeck and…
About 20 people from NDN Collective and members of the Rapid City community began a boycott demonstration late Wednesday morning against busin…