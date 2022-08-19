 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $519,100

  • Updated
Beautiful newer home on 5.52 acres.. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Nice Views of the Surrounding area. The kitchen features hickory cabinets, stainless appliances and gorgeous wood flooring through out. Open living room area with sliders out to the beautiful deck where there is plenty of room for entertaining. Sit and soak up the sun or enjoy that morning coffee. Mail level also features 2 bedrooms including a master bedroom w/ walk in closet, bath and second bedroom as well. Head to the lower level you will find a wonderful wood stove in the corner for all of those chilly nights.. You will find a family room, bedroom and office. Step outside the sliding glass doors to the patio where the hot tub sits. Enjoy the finished insolated double car garage where there is even room for a work area. Covenants allow for 2 horses and chickens. Easy access to Hwy 79 and 44.

