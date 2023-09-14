Listed by Matt Stewart of Keller Williams Realty BLACK HILLS, (605) 430-7695. This beautiful single-level residence located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Elks Country Estates offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2,100+ sqft, and a 3-car heated garage. The home offers a beautiful kitchen featuring hickory cabinets with quartz countertops, a spacious living room, cozy family room with fireplace, and a stunning backyard oasis with large covered patio great for entertaining. The master en-suite boasts a double vanity, whirlpool tub, stand shower, and a walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home, you'll find two large bedrooms and a well-appointed main bathroom. The homeowners' association takes care of lawn and snow maintenance, ensuring a hassle-free lifestyle. With it's move-in ready condition, this home is ready for you to make it your own. Don't miss the opportunity to tour this stunning property - call today to schedule your appointment!