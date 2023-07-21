Welcome to your cozy and affordable home! This charming mobile home offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, featuring three well-appointed bedrooms and a bathroom. Situated on a rented lot this property grants you all the joys of homeownership without breaking the bank. With its ideal location and cost-effective lifestyle, this is an exceptional opportunity to make homeownership a reality. After a little love and personalization this gem promises to be your sanctuary. There is no real estate sold with this property and it is being sold as is where is- no repairs will be made by the seller. This property is Bank owned. All buyers MUST be approved by the lot manager prior to offer being accepted.