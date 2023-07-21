Welcome to your cozy and affordable home! This charming mobile home offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, featuring three well-appointed bedrooms and a bathroom. Situated on a rented lot this property grants you all the joys of homeownership without breaking the bank. With its ideal location and cost-effective lifestyle, this is an exceptional opportunity to make homeownership a reality. After a little love and personalization this gem promises to be your sanctuary. There is no real estate sold with this property and it is being sold as is where is- no repairs will be made by the seller. This property is Bank owned. All buyers MUST be approved by the lot manager prior to offer being accepted.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $54,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Content by Liv Hospitality. Use this handy list as your guide for where to stay in the Black Hills, what first-time rally goers should expect …
Former President Donald Trump will be speaking in Rapid City in September, the South Dakota GOP announced Wednesday.
The prolific and at times historic events I had the privilege to cover here over the last three years are moments that will stay with me throu…