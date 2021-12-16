Imagine living in this beautiful Highpointe Ranch custom twin home with too many amenities to mention! Highpointe and this location offers a great setting to enjoy the best of Hills life! A spacious master suite w walk in closet, tiled shower and laundry on the main floor level. A second bedroom/study is also located on the main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with your choice of granite or quartz center island will be ideal for entertaining. Beautiful, covered deck will allow watching those morning sunrises or evening grilling! Full walkout on the lower level offers potential to finish for about $60/sq ft to create 2 more bedrooms and 1 bath. 3 stall tandem garage leaves plenty of room for storage, great for your summer toys! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $555,000
