 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $555,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $555,000

Imagine living in this beautiful Highpointe Ranch custom twin home with too many amenities to mention! Highpointe and this location offers a great setting to enjoy the best of Hills life! A spacious master suite w walk in closet, tiled shower and laundry on the main floor level. A second bedroom/study is also located on the main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with your choice of granite or quartz center island will be ideal for entertaining. Beautiful covered deck will allow watching those morning sunrises or evening grilling! Full walkout on the lower level offers potential to finish for about $50/sq ft to create 2 more bedrooms and 1 bath. 3 stall tandem garage leaves plenty of room for storage, great for your summer toys! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News