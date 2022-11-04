3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $560,000

Beautiful custom-built home in the Copperfield Vistas Subdivision by Wood Builders. Quality and craftsmanship throughout, with a full basement. Open floorplan with a vaulted ceiling. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood maple cabinets with granite countertops. Tiled shower inthe master bath, walk in closet and main floor laundry. Large three car garage and deck for your summer entertaining. Photos are renderings of the building plans. Time of completion is June 2023. Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409.