3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $575,000

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Exquisite wooded & secluded retreat boasting main floor living in this custom built ranch, perfectly nestled on over 3 acres adjacent to forest service land! Desirable open concept main floor highlights an eat-in kitchen gleaming with cabinets, plenty of countertop space, convenient center island, stainless steel appliances, and striking hardwood floors that extend into the roomy dining room area with walkout to a covered deck, overlooking trees as far as the eye can see! More hardwood floors in the sun-splashed & inviting living room, showcasing a cozy fireplace. Relaxing master suite with full bathroom, plus 2 more good-sized bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Attached finished 3-stall garage, covered front porch, and can have up to 2 horses. No more worrying about snow removal - your HOA has it taken care of!