Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Exquisite wooded & secluded retreat boasting main floor living in this custom built ranch, perfectly nestled on over 3 acres adjacent to forest service land! Desirable open concept main floor highlights an eat-in kitchen gleaming with cabinets, plenty of countertop space, convenient center island, stainless steel appliances, and striking hardwood floors that extend into the roomy dining room area with walkout to a covered deck, overlooking trees as far as the eye can see! More hardwood floors in the sun-splashed & inviting living room, showcasing a cozy fireplace. Relaxing master suite with full bathroom, plus 2 more good-sized bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Attached finished 3-stall garage, covered front porch, and can have up to 2 horses. No more worrying about snow removal - your HOA has it taken care of!
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
- Updated
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
- Updated
The body of a woman who was reported missing on July 6 has been found, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
- Updated
A Hot Springs man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…