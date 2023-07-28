Experience luxury living in this stunning, custom-built home located in the exclusive Copperfield Vistas Subdivision by Wood Builders. Impeccable quality and craftsmanship are evident throughout the property, featuring a full basement with walkout access, an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with hardwood maple cabinets, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. The master bath boasts a tiled shower, walk-in closet and main-floor laundry. Enjoy summer evenings on the spacious deck and store your vehicles in the large three-car garage.