Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Nestled in the much desired Hart Ranch community, this one owner, custom built, single level home combines quality construction with on-trend design *3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,102sqft *The large entryway welcomes you in and gives access to the sunny living room; accented by beautiful wood floors, a gas fireplace flanked by large windows and fantastic natural light- you will not want to leave this space *The nearby chef's kitchen has top of the line appliances, high end finishes, quartz countertops, a 6.5' island with undermount sink and bonus seating, and custom ceiling height cabinetry with soft close drawers *The nearby laundry room has a utility sink, plenty of cabinet space and a door to the side yard *Half bathroom and mud room just off the Zero Entry door into the attached garage *The master suite is in the back corner of the home for privacy and offers a comfortable bedroom, a spa like ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a custom tile walk in shower and private walk in closet *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this home *The attached 3-car tandem garage has added workshop space and a 30amp exterior outlet *Relax on the covered Trex deck that overlooks the well manicured front lawn, or on the cozy concrete back patio, overlooking the privately owned property behind *Great curb appeal out front with stacked stone accents and tasteful landscaping