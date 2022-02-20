Imagine living in this beautiful Highpointe Ranch custom twin home with too many amenities to mention! Highpointe and this a great setting to enjoy the best of Hills life! A spacious master suite w walk in closet and laundry on the main floor level. A second bedroom/study is also located on the main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a center island will be ideal for entertaining. Beautiful covered deck will allow watching those morning sunrises or evening grilling! Full walkout on the lower level offers additional space for storage or to finish for additional bedrooms and entertaining space. 3 stall leaves plenty of room for storage, great for your summer toys! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $618,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Oglala Sioux Tribe Police department and the FBI are investigating the deaths of two missing women found in the past week.
PIERRE | Some customers of South Dakota's only medical marijuana dispensary are being arrested across the state, despite having tribal-issued …
One man is dead after a shooting at a bar in downtown Rapid City at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Three people have been arrested and face charges related to overnight thefts and pursuits in Pennington County.
Police are investigating two unattended deaths in north Rapid City.
Police arrested a Wyoming school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota on suspicion of driving under the influ…
If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…
I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…
Content by Elevate Rapid City. Discover all that awaits you and your career in Rapid City, South Dakota and the Black Hills region.