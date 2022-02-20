 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $618,900

Imagine living in this beautiful Highpointe Ranch custom twin home with too many amenities to mention! Highpointe and this a great setting to enjoy the best of Hills life! A spacious master suite w walk in closet and laundry on the main floor level. A second bedroom/study is also located on the main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a center island will be ideal for entertaining. Beautiful covered deck will allow watching those morning sunrises or evening grilling! Full walkout on the lower level offers additional space for storage or to finish for additional bedrooms and entertaining space. 3 stall leaves plenty of room for storage, great for your summer toys! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.

