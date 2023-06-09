Presented by Stacy Domogalski (307) 680-5921 of Keller Williams of the Black Hills , this captivating one-owner 3-bed, 2-bath residence is a true gem situated on the Elks golf course adjacent to the 13th hole. With meticulous attention to detail, this turnkey home boasts stunning quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and exquisite luxury vinyl plank flooring. The zero-entry, open-concept ranch design showcases an incredible view just beyond the back door. The master suite is a private retreat featuring a tiled shower and a spacious walk-in closet. With a large 4-car tandem garage equipped with a commercial-grade heating and cooling system, this property caters to car enthusiasts. Indulge in outdoor relaxation on the expansive covered patio, perfectly integrated with the main living space. Contact me or your preferred agent to seize the opportunity to view this remarkable property and make it your own.