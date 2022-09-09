3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $649,000

Listed by Holly Glatt, 605-641-4425, Keller Williams Realty. LIKE NEW one-level home with ALL of the upgrades! Built in 2019 on a .87 acre lot in South Rapid City, this custom built home has an open concept living space and features a 17' vaulted ceiling with cedar accent beams, huge windows overlooking the city, and floor to ceiling stacked-stone gas fireplace for a spectacular first impression! The completely upgraded kitchen offers Granite countertops, wall oven, gas cooktop, high-end rustic hickory cabinets, and a massive walk-n pantry. Three large bedrooms including the master suite with vaulted ceiling and incredible bathroom -- double vanity, soaking tub, custom tiled shower, and huge walk in closet with custom built-ins. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom! Mudroom with laundry has a folding table, utility sink, and more great built-ins. Additional 10x27 bonus room for crafts or games! Landscaping was tastefully completed with sprinkler system, trees, retaining walls, and rock. Additional features: zero entry from garage. 3 car garage is finished with floor drain and hot/cold water. On demand tankless water heater. Steam humidifier on furnace. 9' ceilings throughout. Engineered hardwood floors in main living space. Marvin windows. Trex decking. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify info & measurements