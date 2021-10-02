Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Main floor living in this upgraded manufactured home! Sizeable kitchen features low-maintenance laminate wood flooring & dining area with walkout to an open deck. Great-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet & full master bathroom. Laundry area just off of the master bedroom with washer & dryer staying. 2 more bedrooms & 2nd full bathroom make great use of the main floor's space. Conveniently fenced-in pet area just off of the deck & handy storage shed tucked behind the house. New roof installed in May 2021 and upgraded siding installed in fall 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just days after a state agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned…
- Updated
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with DUI after a pickup crashed into the We Care Thrift Store in north Rapid City.
- Updated
It’s been a tough season for the Douglas Patriots, to say the least, but there was a breath of fresh air and an added mark of enthusiasm late …
- Updated
A two-alarm fire burning just north of Johnson Siding caused some residents to evacuate the area Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidant to former President Donald…
- Updated
A nine-year-old boy from Deadwood has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon north of Deadwood.
- Updated
South Dakota's Supreme Court justices issued a unanimous opinion Thursday that a Rapid City police officer used excessive force during a Novem…
- Updated
One person is in critical condition following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Rapid City.
- Updated
Construction of a new two-bay hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the next step toward preparing the base for the arrival of the B-21 Raiders.
If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…