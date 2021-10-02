3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $65,000

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Main floor living in this upgraded manufactured home! Sizeable kitchen features low-maintenance laminate wood flooring & dining area with walkout to an open deck. Great-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet & full master bathroom. Laundry area just off of the master bedroom with washer & dryer staying. 2 more bedrooms & 2nd full bathroom make great use of the main floor's space. Conveniently fenced-in pet area just off of the deck & handy storage shed tucked behind the house. New roof installed in May 2021 and upgraded siding installed in fall 2020.