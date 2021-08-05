Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Lead Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 390-2481. Superb curb appeal in this open concept walkout ranch perfectly nestled on over 3 wooded acres, just 15 minutes from town! Lovely kitchen with loads of custom hickory cabinets, heaps of granite countertops, center island, stainless steel appliances, and spacious dining room with walkout to a great-sized deck. Open living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy gas fireplace & fantastic window display. Luxurious master suite with full master bath highlighting a double vanity, jetted tub, walk-in shower & walk-in closet with organizers. Another good-sized bedroom, full bathroom & handy main floor laundry. Walkout basement features a sprawling family room with access to a patio space, 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet, 3rd full bathroom & storage room. Attached 3 stall garage, pristine landscaping, and chock full of pine trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $650,000
