Beautiful 10 Acre Ranchette located 5 Minutes East of Rapid City, SD. This charming property includes a gorgeous 3/2 house that has been completely remodeled from the ground up, a 2+ car detached garage/shop, a new Cleary building to house your animals and toys, new fencing / cross-fencing and gates, 2 additional outbuildings, and abundant room for an indoor / outdoor arena, or both. The views of the beautiful Black HIlls are simply amazing. Convenience! Location! and Quality! all wrapped up together. Contact Tom Blain to schedule a viewing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $699,900
