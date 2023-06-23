Welcome to Highpointe Ranch, where luxury living meets modern elegance! This exquisite 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is nestled in the heart of this thriving community, offering the perfect blend of upscale comfort and convenience. As you step through the entrance, you'll be immediately captivated by the impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail found throughout this stunning residence. The spacious open floor plan seamlessly combines the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating an inviting space for both entertaining and everyday living. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream come true, featuring top-of-the-line appliances, sleek granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. The center island provides ample room for meal preparation and additional seating. The luxurious master suite is a private oasis, boasting a serene atmosphere and an abundance of natural light. The ensuite bathroom is a true masterpiece, complete with a walk-in shower, and dual vanities. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms provide comfortable accommodations for family members or guests, with their own shared bathroom. Don't miss the opportunity to make this exquisite home yours. Experience the epitome of luxury living in the sought-after Highpointe Ranch community. Schedule your private showing today and envision the endless possibilities that await you in this remarkable residence. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.