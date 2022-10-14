 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $79,900

Listed by Jess Skinner, KWBH, 605-490-4094. Enjoy single level living in this nearly 1,100qft mobile home offering 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms on a rented lot! *Open concept main living area with a spacious living room that opens to the kitchen and dining areas *Galleystyle kitchen with good cabinet and counter space, black appliances, and an island with breakfast bar for added seating *Master suite inback of the home with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with 2 sinks and shower/tub combo *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on otherend of home- great space to spread out *Separate laundry area in hallway with shelf storage *Flat yard*Good parking space availableout front. Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping and restaurants- call today.

