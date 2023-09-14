Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Rare offering in this beautifully built log home on 5 acres of Black Hills beauty! *Quality tongue and groove whole log construction, recent updates inside and out, and the privacy that living in the Hills can provide- this home is a must see *The living room is the perfect place to relax; accented by wood paneled cathedral ceilings with beautiful whole log arches and anchored by an impressive wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling brick surround, you wont want to leave this space *The 'L' shaped kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, double appliances and a custom built storage pantry *The nearby formal dining room has a storage closet and direct patio access *A substantial addition on the back of the home allows for a private main level primary suite, with a spacious bedroom with private gas fireplace and seating area, an 11'x10' walk in closet, an ensuite 4-piece bathroom and a private covered patio overlooking the back yard *1 additional bedroom and 1 bathroom on this level *Basement level offers a large family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a laundry room with storage space and a partially a finished mechanical room with 2 separate storage areas *The expansive wrap around deck is partially covered and provides the perfect place for a quiet morning cup of coffee, or evenings spent entertaining family and friends *2 fenced garden areas to the west of the home and mature trees and natural landscaping throughout