Listed by Arlyn Dyce, KW Realty, 605-209-1637. SOLD AS IS. This is an estate sale so the property will be sold as is. Seller will not make any repairs. Great investment opportunity to be remodeled and/or rented. One Level living with all the appliances, washer, dryer and a couch. The seller has never lived in the property so there is no Sellers Disclosure. Come take a look and see all the possibilities that come with this great property.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are some 76 million boomers, which means there are a lot of people going around having a gas and getting hacked off. But what does it mean?
Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…
People parking in Scott Witte’s driveway or in front of his house have told him he’s the problem before getting their morning cup of coffee fr…
The corner of Cambell and East North streets is being transformed into a hub for consumers who need quick, convenient car care.
During my time as Mayor of Rapid City, as a State Legislator, a City Council President, a business owner, and as a Real Estate Appraiser, I le…
A Rapid City woman has reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to vehicular homicide and aggravated assault for hitting and killing a …
When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…
Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had ju…
Deadwood now has its own official South Dakota-made whiskey.
The Rapid City Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for video or other information that leads to the arrest of who is responsible for…