 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $99,000

3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $99,000

Listed by Arlyn Dyce, KW Realty, 605-209-1637. SOLD AS IS. This is an estate sale so the property will be sold as is. Seller will not make any repairs. Great investment opportunity to be remodeled and/or rented. One Level living with all the appliances, washer, dryer and a couch. The seller has never lived in the property so there is no Sellers Disclosure. Come take a look and see all the possibilities that come with this great property.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate fatal crash

Police investigate fatal crash

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had ju…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News