3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $998,500

Take a look at this premier property located in a highly sought after neighborhood. Just minutes from Rapid City, you'll love the location! This impeccably maintained, zero entry home is 1.5 stories with a 4+ stall garage on a little over an acre in the Canyon Springs Subdivision. The extra little touches that go a long way in comfort and design include the Santos Mahogany and Acasia hardwood floors, maple cabinetry, yellow poplar woodwork, Lincoln windows, 9' ceilings, and stamped concrete patios to name a few! The spacious rooms and well thought out floor plan are perfect for entertaining, working and living at home. The master suite, located on the main level, includes private patio access, two walk-in closets, dual sinks and a walk in shower with dual heads. Off the living room is a well planned office space that could easily transition to a second master bedroom, or a guest room with an en suite. The kitchen with top scale appliances, granite countertops with an overlooking breakfast bar fit nicely between the dining area and living area to create a very comfortable and open living space. There is a bonus loft space above the garage ~ the possibilities are endless here! And, don't forget the garage! This 4+ stall attached garage is heated (has it's own thermostat), complete with overhead lighting, has ample storage and is easily accessible. HOA fee is $100/year. The water/road maintenance fee for the subdivision is $102/month.

