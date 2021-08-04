3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $319,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center of Sturgis, 605-490-3045. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful Summerset Subdivision. The home features a large front foyer with custom metal railing, open floor plan with lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with black stainless appliances, pantry, and tile backsplash. The dining area has a sliding glass door that takes you outside to the deck and fully fenced yard. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor including the master bathroom with dual vanities, walk in closet and custom tile shower with two shower heads. The basement features the 3rd bedroom, daylight windows, laundry/utility room, and unfinished bedroom, family room, bathroom. Great opportunity to add your own finishing touch to this beautiful home.