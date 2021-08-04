 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $319,900
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $319,900

Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center of Sturgis, 605-490-3045. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful Summerset Subdivision. The home features a large front foyer with custom metal railing, open floor plan with lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with black stainless appliances, pantry, and tile backsplash. The dining area has a sliding glass door that takes you outside to the deck and fully fenced yard. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor including the master bathroom with dual vanities, walk in closet and custom tile shower with two shower heads. The basement features the 3rd bedroom, daylight windows, laundry/utility room, and unfinished bedroom, family room, bathroom. Great opportunity to add your own finishing touch to this beautiful home.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 31
Local

Your Two Cents for July 31

President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News