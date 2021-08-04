Listed by Cory Williams, The Real Estate Center of Sturgis, 605-490-3045. Great 3 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful Summerset Subdivision. The home features a large front foyer with custom metal railing, open floor plan with lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with black stainless appliances, pantry, and tile backsplash. The dining area has a sliding glass door that takes you outside to the deck and fully fenced yard. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor including the master bathroom with dual vanities, walk in closet and custom tile shower with two shower heads. The basement features the 3rd bedroom, daylight windows, laundry/utility room, and unfinished bedroom, family room, bathroom. Great opportunity to add your own finishing touch to this beautiful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
- Updated
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
- Updated
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Piedmont.
- Updated
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
- Updated
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…
At 11:36 p.m. Wednesday night, Delta Air Lines flight 3621 from Minneapolis to Rapid City Regional Airport touched down on runway 32. It was t…