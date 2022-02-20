3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $325,000

Listed by Arlyn Dyce 605-209-1637. Don't miss this beautiful home in Summerset that sits on .24 acres in the established Sun Valley Estates in Summerset/Piedmont area. This Tri Level home offers 2 bedrooms on the upper level, Master bedroom on the lower level, 2bath, open floor plan, large 3 car garage and a large fenced in yard. The main level has vaulted ceilings and a lot of natural light for your living room and kitchen/dining room. The master bath has a large soaking tub and a gorgeous rock shower. Call today to set up your showing.