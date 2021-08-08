Call or Text Listing Agent - Cathy Buckmaster - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-210-0010 for more information. Tops in quality and care is what you will see when you walk into this luxurious home. The sellers have upgraded much of the home. New modern Granite, and backsplash, beautiful Knotty Alder cabinetry with soft close drawers, large pantry, and plenty of counter space in the kitchen. Luxury Vinyl plank flooring flows throughout the main living area. The master bathroom features double sinks, a walkin closet, and granite counter tops, and walkin shower. There is a HUGE family room with a beautiful gas fireplace in the family room. Plenty of storage in the unfinished utility room in the basement. The home features custom blinds on all the windows that are top down, bottom up, a beautiful composite deck complete with gas hookups for your firepit and gas grill. There is a crank out awning that covers the deck so you can enjoy the deck, no matter the weather. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.
3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $339,000
