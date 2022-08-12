3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $439,900

Sunrise...Sunset....Take in the views in both directions. This home has been completely finished in the past few months. Generous 22 X 13 family room featuring a ship lap wall, new carpet, electric fireplace, and trim. The 14X14 bedroom in the lower level features a huge 13X7 closet and full bathroom making it a great guest quarters. Trees have been added to the landscape. The dream garage has room for 3 vehicles. The insulated walls and ceiling have been drywalled allowing winter time comfort with a electric heater. Garage floors are easy care epoxy. Two year old beautiful home with an open floor plan and super energy efficient. The roof has class 4 impact resistant 50 year shingle (saves $$ on home owners insurance), LP smart side with Diamond Kote finish and Anderson windows, FULLY fenced Huge back yard, concrete curbing, rock perimeter and sprinklers. Sliding glass doors lead out to a beautiful deck that leads down to a concrete patio. Contemporary cabinetry throughout the home which feature "quiet close" drawers and doors, granite counter tops, LED under cabinet lighting and 4 piece stainless steel appliances! Listed by Debbie Siemonsma 605-641-1955 Century 21 Spearfish Realty