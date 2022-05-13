Call or Text Listing Agent - Kade Welfl - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-210-0010 for more information. This beautiful home offers a large backyard that is completely fenced with a gravel drive and camper parking space out of sight. A covered patio faces north and offers a natural gas grill hookup with access from the master suite and kitchen. The main floor living space, kitchen, and dining area are opened up with a vaulted ceiling that is accented by a beautiful natural gas fireplace. Granite countertops are located in the kitchen, master bath, and guest bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is located in the basement, where you'll find the ability to add a 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, family area, and cinema room. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.
3 Bedroom Home in Summerset - $459,500
