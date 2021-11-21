Listed by Arnie Sharp, KWBH, 605-381-8484. Welcome to your new home in Black Hawk. One owner home. Extremely well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath house in a great neighborhood. New roof, A/C, and furnace in 2020. Large back yard. Easy access to the water heater and the furnace in crawl space. Electric panel is cleverly hidden behind the mirror that easily swings open in the 4th bedroom. AND...check out the very cool secret gun storage (or whatever you want to use it for) in the 4th bedroom. 4th Bedroom is non-conforming (no closet). This house has been extremely well cared for. You won't find a better home at this price! OPEN HOUSE Sat 11-2 & Sun 11-1
4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The certifications of two Black Hills area law enforcement officers were revoked by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Co…
STURGIS | Florida-based businessman Okan Avcilar operates a number of small shops catering to customers across the world of motorcycling.
Lloyd Companies announced plans Wednesday to build a $60 million hotel, retail and apartment complex where the city previously attempted to de…
A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a drug trafficking conspiracy case.
Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…
As more and more of us receive COVID vaccinations, the more the unvaccinated are protected. It may seem counterintuitive, but those who oppose…
The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education’s resolution to “ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City A…
I strongly support testing for COVID in schools but object to being vaccinated in the schools. Testing is safe and does not disrupt everyone's…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's chief of staff is leaving, the fourth person to exit the position in three years, the governor's office said Friday.
A Republican primary challenger to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the governor is bound to corporate interests and has repe…