4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $200,000

Listed by Arnie Sharp, KWBH, 605-381-8484. Welcome to your new home in Black Hawk. One owner home. Extremely well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath house in a great neighborhood. New roof, A/C, and furnace in 2020. Large back yard. Easy access to the water heater and the furnace in crawl space. Electric panel is cleverly hidden behind the mirror that easily swings open in the 4th bedroom. AND...check out the very cool secret gun storage (or whatever you want to use it for) in the 4th bedroom. 4th Bedroom is non-conforming (no closet). This house has been extremely well cared for. You won't find a better home at this price! OPEN HOUSE Sat 11-2 & Sun 11-1