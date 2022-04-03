 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $265,000

Listed by Jenni Brue of Keller Williams Realty this four bedroom two bath home has many updates you'll love! This home has 3 bedrooms on the top level, new carpet in 3/22, updated kitchen & bathrooms, oversized one card attached garage (shop in back) & nice shed with electricity, new water heater in 2018, reverse osmosis in kitchen faucet and to fridge too. The master bedroom has an electric fireplace. The lower level family room is cozy with a propane fireplace & wet bar. Another bedroom is in the lower level as well as the 2nd bath and laundry room. You will love relaxing on the lovely back deck with no neighbors behind! Call to schedule your showing today! Open House on Saturday, April 2 from 11:00-1:00.

