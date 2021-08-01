4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $269,900

Beautiful home on a nice lot that is ready for you to enjoy! Four bedrooms, 2 baths with potential for a 5th bedroom in the basement(egress already installed). Vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, central air, privacy fenced back yard, with great deck off of dining room, largekids playset, and two car garage. Downstairs bathroom has been completely remodeled and features a custom tile walk-in shower. Anextra parking pad is up front for your camper and HD 4 Camera System stays with the home, owned/not leased.