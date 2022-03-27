4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $435,000

Nestled in the pines with an abundance of wildlife on a 1.08 acre lot. Open concept from Dining room to Living room with new flooring and light fixtures. Gas Fireplace in living room and a free standing gas stove in family room. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, additional room for office, library or den, walkout basement with a detached double car garage and workshop. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Pines!