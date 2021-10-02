 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $450,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Fantastically updated ranch style home with a finished walkout basement on a spacious3 acre lot! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *The main living area has updates throughout and features a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Highlighted by 12' vaulted ceilings with a whole-log wood beam accent, LVT flooring, a corner gas fireplace, powder-coated railings and fantastic natural light, you will not want to leave this space! *Cozy dining area with bay window*Updated kitchen with painted hickory cabinetry, generous counter space, an appliance suite, window overlooking the side yard and a breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite with a spacious bedroom with trayed ceilings, a large walk in closet and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with corner jet tub and walk in shower *1 additional bedroom and a full bathroom complete this level *Walkout lower level features a large family room with tall ceilings, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Lower level bedroom could serve as guest suite option with walk in closet and private bathroom access *Finished laundry room with storage and work space *Outside has a ground level patio or raised back deck for entertaining *Great curb appeal with tasteful landscaping and a cozy covered front patio *Attached 2-car garage has 13' ceilings and tons of storage space. Located easy access to I90 and local businesses- call today!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News