Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Fantastically updated ranch style home with a finished walkout basement on a spacious3 acre lot! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *The main living area has updates throughout and features a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Highlighted by 12' vaulted ceilings with a whole-log wood beam accent, LVT flooring, a corner gas fireplace, powder-coated railings and fantastic natural light, you will not want to leave this space! *Cozy dining area with bay window*Updated kitchen with painted hickory cabinetry, generous counter space, an appliance suite, window overlooking the side yard and a breakfast bar for added seating *Main level master suite with a spacious bedroom with trayed ceilings, a large walk in closet and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with corner jet tub and walk in shower *1 additional bedroom and a full bathroom complete this level *Walkout lower level features a large family room with tall ceilings, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom *Lower level bedroom could serve as guest suite option with walk in closet and private bathroom access *Finished laundry room with storage and work space *Outside has a ground level patio or raised back deck for entertaining *Great curb appeal with tasteful landscaping and a cozy covered front patio *Attached 2-car garage has 13' ceilings and tons of storage space. Located easy access to I90 and local businesses- call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Black Hawk - $450,000
