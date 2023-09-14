Find your new home in the Peaceful Pines of Black Hawk SD at 7404 Timberline Court this home is for you! Presented by Christina Singer Keller Williams Realty, 605-920-1518. The Seller is offering a $10,000 Incentive that you can use on the home or to help with Closing Costs!! This property is located on just under 2 acres on a cul-de-sac, with lots of trees and mature landscaping. Enjoy the peaceful, private and serene backyard as you sit on the deck and enjoy views, in this 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage. A finished basement with LOTS of storage, a bonus room/office and another family room with a wood burning stove. Personal Touches include a handlaid stone Fire Place, Dakota Rustic Wood Accent Walls, and Wood Beams in the open concept Kitchen, Living, Dining room. New siding, roof, gutters, AC, Gas Furnace, a new concrete driveway and a freshly stained deck~ Newer Flooring, Jenn Air Stove/Oven, Counter tops in kitchen and the primary bath updated. Abundant wildlife right in your own backyard!! Call or text the Singer Team for a showing today. 605-920-1518