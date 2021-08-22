 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $224,900

Listed by Mike Frybarger, VIP Properties, 605-786-8679. Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home sitting on a nice sized .39 acre lot! This home boasts open living spaces, combined with a vaulted ceiling to create a wonderful inviting feel. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space, as well as back deck access. The nice sized master bedroom is complete with an organized closet and shared bathroom. Downstairs you will find the spacious family room, another bedroom and bathroom. Plenty of working or storage space in the garage, and you'll also enjoy wonderful views from the back deck that opens up to the large back yard. New flooring throughout - don't miss out on this wonderful move-in ready home!

