Stop what you are doing and check this out! This tri level, single-family home, located near the base in Box Elder, SD, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an attached single garage with workbench and a lot that is just under half an acre. The main floor consists of the living room, dining room and kitchen. The upper level has the master bedroom, one other bedroom and one full bathroom. The lower level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and access to the crawl space. Updates to the property include flooring and painting throughout the home, trim, carpet on the steps, two new toilets, handrails, insulation added to the attic, water heater, picture window, kitchen sink, garage door opener and sewer line. Huge backyard that is fully fenced and a great place for entertaining. Easy access to EAFB and I90. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $234,999
