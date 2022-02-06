 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $290,000

Stop what you are doing and check this out! This single-family home, located in Box Elder, has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of an open concept living room/dining room/kitchen area, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances that will be staying. One of the two bedrooms on the upper level is the master bedroom which has shared access with the bathroom on that level. Both upper-level bedrooms have walk-in closets. The lower level has two additional bedrooms, a family room, utility/laundry room and the second bathroom. There is a sliding glass door off the dining room which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. This home is not far from I90 and Ellsworth Airforce Base. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

